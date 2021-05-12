JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $138,000 Holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 616.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

