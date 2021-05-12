JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $140,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,996,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

