JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $145,000 Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

