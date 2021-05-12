JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Titan Medical worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Titan Medical by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDI stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.39 million, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

