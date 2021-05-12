JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 355 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

