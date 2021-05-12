JustInvest LLC Acquires 11,053 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

