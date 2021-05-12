Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

