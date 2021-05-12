Kambria Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Kambria has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,406.86 or 1.00545039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $835.04 or 0.01488453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00725587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00390615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00224571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006666 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

