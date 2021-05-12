Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Lifted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.13. 9,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.