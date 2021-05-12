KARMA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $264.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. KARMA has a market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $264.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006047 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00115840 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

