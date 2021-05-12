Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Buys $199,950.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jatin Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Jatin Shah sold 1,186 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $17,588.38.

KPTI opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

