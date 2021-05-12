Kava.io Hits Market Cap of $405.10 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00010604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $405.10 million and $71.28 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00315862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 267.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,810,535 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

