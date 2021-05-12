KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

