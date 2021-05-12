KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

KBR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 2,188,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,374. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

