Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $13.28. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 326,801 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 128.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

