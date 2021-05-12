Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $324.07 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $324.07 or 0.00652155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $64.81 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

