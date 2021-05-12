Kenneth Robert Lepage Sells 14,301 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WTS opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

