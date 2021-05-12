Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.16 ($37.83).

ETR:G1A opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.10.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

