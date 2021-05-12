KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of BRY opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $490.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

