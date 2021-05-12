KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

