KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 1,755.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,130 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Dollar General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

