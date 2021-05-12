Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

