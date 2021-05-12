Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.29-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

