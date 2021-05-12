Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$20.25 to C$21.00. The stock traded as high as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.52, with a volume of 70123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

