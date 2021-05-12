Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KBAL opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

