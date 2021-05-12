Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

