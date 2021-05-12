Kin Wai Lau Buys 450,000 Shares of iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) Stock

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) insider Kin Wai Lau acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,200.00 ($24,428.57).

iCandy Interactive Company Profile

iCandy Interactive Limited develops and publishes mobile games and digital entertainment worldwide. It operates in Development of Digital Media and Development of Intellectual Properties segments. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

