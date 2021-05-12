Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

KIN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 295,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

