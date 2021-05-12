Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.