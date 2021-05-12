KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

