Klever (KLV) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $335.33 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

