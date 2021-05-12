Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

