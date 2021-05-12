Konomi Network Market Cap Reaches $15.98 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $1.90 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.