Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Review

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kopin and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $29.52 million 21.00 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -18.35 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 7.95 $146.55 million $2.90 75.15

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -37.11% -51.37% -33.08% SolarEdge Technologies 11.55% 19.31% 10.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kopin and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50 SolarEdge Technologies 2 7 12 0 2.48

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.82%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $298.90, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Kopin.

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Kopin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

