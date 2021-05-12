Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of KRNT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. 526,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,897. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.