Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

