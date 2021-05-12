Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,740 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.