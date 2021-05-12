Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,417 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

