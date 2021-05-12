KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.31 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a PE ratio of -51.29.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

