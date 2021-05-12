Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRON stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 196,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,013. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

