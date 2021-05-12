K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

SDF opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

