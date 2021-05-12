KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.85. KT shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 15,025 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in KT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

