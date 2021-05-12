L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $81.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

LB opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

