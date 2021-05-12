Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.91. 665,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,574. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

