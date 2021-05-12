Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.72

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.72 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 65.70 ($0.86). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 150,534 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £215.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

