Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 822,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

