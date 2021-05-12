Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.12

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and traded as high as $35.34. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1,203 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

