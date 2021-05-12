Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEAF opened at $8.45 on Monday. Leaf Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $304.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 218,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.