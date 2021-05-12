Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

