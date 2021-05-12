LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $55.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock worth $13,136,847. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

